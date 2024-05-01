Former Notre Dame Baseball Star Ripping Up AAA for Red Sox

Former Notre Dame baseball standout Niko Kavadas had quite the career for the Fighting Irish and now he’s trying to kick down the door to earn a spot in the majors.

Kavadas was drafted in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox and if April of 2024 is any indication, it won’t be long until he’s getting at-bats at Fenway Park for the big club.

Kavadas hit the cover off the ball in April, batting .290, cranking five home runs, and producing a 1.104 OPS for the Worcester Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of Boston. For comparison, Kavadas had a 1.200 OPS for Notre Dame in 2021 when he earned All-American honors.

Niko Kavadas closes out April with a 1.124 OPS! pic.twitter.com/xvjnuD97Ie — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) May 1, 2024

Here’s to hoping Kavadas continues his tear and finds himself in Boston before long.

