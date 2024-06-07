Former Notre Dame Baseball Star Gets DFA’d by Blue Jays

Former Notre Dame baseball star Cavan Biggio has been designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Biggo was originally called up by the Blue Jays back in 2019 and has spent parts of the last six seasons with the squad.

This year Biggio is hitting just .200 with a .323 on-base percentage while slugging only .291, easily the lowest of his career.

Biggio has played in 490 games for the Blue Jays in his six seasons, recording 336 hits and scoring 246 runs. He hit 16 home runs in his debut season but never more than nine in a single season since.

Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, starred at Notre Dame from 2014-2016, getting on base at a .406 clip and totaling an OPS over .800 with the Fighting Irish.

Biggio will sit in a holding pattern for the next seven days as the Blue Jays have the option to either waive him or trade him, all depending on if any claims are made for him.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire