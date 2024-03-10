Former Notre Dame, Arizona State QB Drew Pyne commits to Missouri: report

COLUMBIA, Mo. — According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, former Notre Dame and Arizona State quarterback Drew Pyne has committed to the Missouri Tigers.

In Thamel’s post, he shares that Pyne made this decision on his visit to Columbia this weekend. He will enroll this summer and reportedly still has three years of eligibility left.

Pyne is coming off a short 2023 season at Arizona State where he transferred to after three years with Notre Dame. He dealt with injuries in Tempe and played in just two games as a Sun Devil before deciding to re-enter the transfer portal in December.

He re-enrolled at Notre Dame, not to play football, but instead to finish his degree at the university this spring.

He totaled 17 games played with the Fighting Irish from 2020 to 2022. His most productive season was in ’22 where he passed for 2021 yards and 22 touchdowns in 11 games.

Pyne will join Mizzou’s starting quarterback Brady Cook as Cook enters his final year of eligibility. Cook passed for 3317 yards and 21 touchdowns in a historic 2023 season with the Tigers, finishing with a Cotton Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

