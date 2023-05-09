Former Northern Arizona, JUCO DL Zach Blackwood gives Colorado pledge

Colorado’s reconstruction of its defensive line continues as the Buffs received a commitment from Garden City Community College (Kansas) transfer Zach Blackwood on Tuesday.

The JUCO DL received an offer from the Buffs on May 2 and took an official visit over the weekend before giving his pledge. At Garden City last fall, Blackwood had 42 tackles and four sacks in nine games played.

Blackwood signed with Northern Arizona in 2021 and took a redshirt there in his freshman season before leaving for Garden City.

The three other former JUCO standouts joining head coach Deion Sanders’ Buffs are all offensive linemen: Isaiah Jatta (Snow), Jack Wilty (Iowa Central) and Kareem Harden (Butler).

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire