Former North Texas LB Larry Nixon III commits to Auburn

How’s this for a Texas two-step?

A few hours after reeling in former North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter, Auburn took in another former North Texas product in linebacker Larry Nixon III.

The former was a bit of a surprise, but Auburn’s most recent commitment was anticipated after Nixon paid Auburn a visit last Thursday. Following his visit, he told Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente that Auburn was high on his list.

“Right now, it’s up there right now,” Nixon III said. “Being in Auburn, it’s crazy. You can’t beat that stadium, being in the SEC.”

In four seasons at North Texas, Nixon has recorded 245 total tackles, with 11.5 being for a loss. His most productive season was in 2022 when he made 105 tackles, the second-highest total on the team. Pass rush was his strong suit last season according to Pro Football Focus, which gave him a grade of 78.0.

Auburn has now added four linebackers to their roster from the transfer portal. Nixon joins Austin Keys (Ole Miss), DeMario Tolan (LSU), and Jalen McLeod (Appalachian State).

