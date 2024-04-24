Former North linebacker Jordan Evans retires from football

Apr. 23—Jordan Evans, a Norman North graduate and former Oklahoma football standout, announced the end of his football journey oSunday.

Evans was taken in the sixth round by Cincinnati in the 2017 NFL Draft after spending four seasons at OU. In doing so, he became the first Norman North player to be drafted in the NFL.

"I knew this day would come, I didn't know when, but now I do," a statement from Evans on X read. "I have decided to hang up the cleats and retire from playing the game I love."

A three-star recruit coming out of high school, Evans' chances of becoming a contributor for his hometown team were slim.

He was an All-Big 12 first team pick at linebacker his senior season at OU by the AP and league coaches. He was a team captain, starting 36 games with 286 total tackles, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and 16 pass breakups (tied for second among linebackers in OU history).

He played all five of his NFL seasons with the Bengals, appearing in 65 games mostly on special teams. Evans was resigned by the Bengals at the end of his rookie contract in 2021 on a one-year deal.

Last season he played in the XFL with the Seattle Sea Dragons.

"I wanted to be someone that people could say they knew. An inspiration and an example to the next generation of athletes," the statement from Evans read. "Someone the city of Norman would claim. A brother that his little sisters could look up to, a son a mother could love and support, and a man that his father would be proud of."

