Former North Dakota State star WR has entered the transfer portal, and Texas A&M should be involved

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has had a successful offseason so far, landing 20-plus players through the transfer portal, including former Purdue Edge Nic Scourton, who led the Big 10 in sacks during his first collegiate season.

Following the Maroon & White spring game, it was evident that the wide receiver depth chart needed bolstering. Junior WR Noah Thomas was the sole receiver who made a significant impact. However, under Elko's astute leadership, the team swiftly recognized the issue and tapped into the spring transfer portal, offering two seasoned wideouts, KeAndre Lambert Smith and Sam Brown.

Lambert-Smith committed to Auburn, while Brown is now headed to Miami. The good news? Elko and his staff will host former Auburn receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson on May 3, but another prolific receiving option has just entered the portal as of Monday afternoon.

Following his impressive 2023 season, former North Dakota State wide receiver Eli Green is now available. He recorded 46 receptions, 886 yards, and three touchdowns during his sophomore campaign.

Standing at 5-11 and 185 pounds, Green's route running and notable second-gear speed in the open field is intriguing for an Aggie offense that needs explosiveness in the passing game. Green has two more years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

