Former No. 9 overall pick John Ross hopes to make a comeback

John Ross, a wide receiver who never panned out after the Bengals took him with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, is hoping to make a comeback.

Ross spent the offseason with the Chiefs but announced his retirement at the start of training camp. He was waived by the Chiefs today, which means if any team wants to put him on its active roster (unlikely), he can be claimed. More likely, he'll pass through waivers and become a free agent.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that Ross wants to return to the NFL and will try to sign on a roster or practice squad.

Ross's 4.22-second 40-yard dash was the fastest time ever recorded at the Scouting Combine, but he never fulfilled his promise in the NFL, totaling 62 catches for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons with the Bengals and one with the Giants. At this point it's a long shot that he'll ever make it back on an NFL field, but he's going to try.