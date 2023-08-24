Former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance demoted and could be traded

On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers announced that veteran Sam Darnold would be the team’s No. 2 quarterback, backing up starter Brock Purdy. This means that former first-round and No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance has been pushed to the No. 3 quarterback spot and could find himself being traded.

Lance has been an absolute bust since coming into the NFL in 2021. Despite and impressive career at North Dakota State, Lance has never been able to catch up to the speed in the NFL.

In college, Lance got by due in large part to a big arm and amazing athleticism. However, Lance struggles a great deal to pick up the complexity of NFL passing concepts and the speed of NFL defenses.

The Niners will almost certainly try to trade Lance. Is there a team out there who thinks they can coach up this impressive athlete and turn him into a competent passer?

