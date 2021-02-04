Former No. 16 pick, Raptors big Lucas Nogueira retires

Just a few years ago, it was unclear which of the Raptors young contributing but raw bigs – Pascal Siakam or Lucas Nogueira – would have a better career.

Siakam developed into a star. Nogueira fell from the NBA after his rookie-scale contract.

Now, Nogueira has announced his retirement on Instagram (via Raptors Brasil).

Nogueira went to the Hawks with the No. 16 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft – one selection after Giannis Antetokounmpo, whom Atlanta apparently highly coveted. Nogueira remained in Europe then got traded to Toronto, which signed him in 2014.

During his four-year NBA career – spent entirely with the Raptors – Nogueira showed shot-blocking and finishing ability. But he never proved quite reliable enough to entrust with a bigger role. Among his most memorable moments in the NBA: Pulling down his shorts during a game.

After finishing in Toronto in 2018, Nogueira opened up about his depression and drinking. The 28-year-old also spoke of injury issues, leading to this decision.

