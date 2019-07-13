Former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett reportedly gets invite to Rockets training camp

The last time we saw Former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett on an NBA court, it was a 3:25 minute run for the Nets on Jan. 5, 2017. More than two years ago. Since then he has played in Turkey and the G-League, trying to work his way back to the NBA.

The Rockets reportedly have extended a non-guaranteed training camp invite contract to Bennett, according to multiple reports. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with the story.

Former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett has agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2019





Rockets will invite Anthony Bennett, the first pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, to training camp, source said. Still working on details of the deal. Bennett has spent the past four seasons in the G League, most recently with Agua Caliente. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) July 13, 2019





Bennett is a long shot to make the roster, but he’s got a foot in the door now. The 6’8″ power forward would be competing to get a roster spot behind P.J. Tucker and Gary Clark.

Last season he averaged 12.2 points a game for the Agua Caliente Clippers in the G-League but has stood out his he has shot better than 40 percent from three for three straight seasons (on 4.7 attempts per game for the AC Clippers). Bigs who can shoot the three at least get a second look in the league now.