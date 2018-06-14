Former No. 1 NFL Draft pick rips Kevin Durant for riding 'somebody’s coat tails'

The Warriors swept the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals and one up-and-coming Cleveland Browns star wasn't happy with what he saw.

"KD broke the league," Myles Garrett said in an interview on 92.3 The Fan.

That was just the beginning of Garrett going off on Durant. The No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft thinks Durant joining the Warriors is way different than when LeBron James joined the Heat.

"You hopped onto a 73-9 team and he took the easy way out in my mind," Garrett said. "It's different when LeBron left. He went to [Miami to join] Wade and Bosh but it wasn't something that was already guaranteed, something you already knew was going to have immediate success. [James] had to gel and work things into place."

Garrett went as far as calling out Durant's competitiveness and says he would never join a "super team."

"If I were him I would've never made a move like that in the first place," Garrett said. "Me, I'm too competitive to try and ride on somebody's coat tails to get a W."

So, now that Durant is a free agent, does Garrett think Durant should join another team? Not so fast.

"But for him, you might as well stay at the spot you're at now. There's no point in leaving since you've already taken that moniker where he's been called the snake and cupcake and all that. You might as well stay and just keep on winning."

In 2017, the Browns didn't win a single game. Garrett played in 11 games and recorded seven sacks. The same year, Durant won his second straight championship with the Warriors and was named back-to-back Finals MVP.