Former No. 1 NFL Draft pick returning to his home for a free camp, stopping in Macon too

The 2022 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick is returning to his Georgia home for an annual football camp, and will make a stop in Macon too.

Travon Walker, a linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars, will hold his second annual youth football camp for free in Thomaston on Saturday. The camp is hosted by the Travon Walker Foundation and will be presented by Big Peach Georgia.

The day before the camp, he’ll be in Macon to sign autographs with University of Georgia football players. The autograph session will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the TownPlace Suites on Mercer University Drive. The event will allow fans to purchase two autographs from Walker for $50 and two autographs from University of Georgia athletes for $25. Fans may purchase multiple tickets if they want more than two autographs.

Proceeds will go to the Travon Walker Foundation to help further increase its ability to impact the community, according to foundation officials.

“Growing up in Thomaston, Georgia, football provided me with countless opportunities, and I’m thrilled to pay it forward through this camp,” Walker said.

Walker, who won a national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs, finished the 2023 season with 52 total tackles, 10 sacks, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

What to know about Travon Walker camp in Georgia

Alongside other NFL and collegiate football stars, Walker and his team coaches, including University of Georgia football players, will provide participants with football insights and hands-on instruction.

Walker said his nonprofit organization is dedicated to empowering youth to focus on the present and utilize their strengths to pursue their passions. He said his goal is to inspire future leaders, entrepreneurs and community builders.

Jacksonville Jaguars Travon Walker huddles up with young athletes at his inaugural youth football camp in 2023. The NFL linebacker will host his 2nd annual camp on Saturday in Thomaston along with an autograph signing event in Macon Friday evening.

“Football has been a significant part of my life since childhood. Playing in school showed me how the sport shapes individuals,” he said. “Recognizing unequal opportunities in football exposure, I initiated a camp to teach kids fundamentals and connect them with elite players.”

Walker said through his platform, he aims to teach football skills and promote camaraderie among young athletes. He said giving back to the community and inspiring the next generation of players is crucial to him, and he wants youth attendees to realize that with dedication, anything is achievable.

Camp activities will include fundamental skill stations, exciting contests, awards and also speeches. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure tailored instruction and appropriate levels of competition. The camp is open to youth athletes, both boys and girls, aged 11 to 18.

The Travon Walker Foundation is set to host its 2nd annual free football camp presented by Big Peach GA on Saturday.

The camp will take place on June 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Upson-Lee Middle School. Check-in is at 8:15 a.m. and lunch will be provided. Registration for the camp can be done online.

“The autograph signing event allows fans, athletes, and community members to connect with football figures like me, providing valuable insights and inspiration,” Walker said. “It serves as an opportunity to engage with sports personalities while supporting charitable causes and extending the foundation’s impact within the community.”

Walker said hosting the signing event in Macon is a great way to promote local talent, boost the economy, build connections, and foster community engagement.

NFL linebacker Travon Walker smiles for a photo with young athletes at his inaugural youth football camp in 2023. Walker will host his 2nd annual camp on Saturday in Thomaston along with an autograph signing event in Macon Friday evening.

“By giving back to my hometown, I demonstrate gratitude for the community’s support, inspiring local youth to strive for success. Initiatives like football camps provide a positive outlet, fostering unity and relationships within the community,” Walker said. “Through my actions, I am leaving a lasting legacy and empowering future generations.”