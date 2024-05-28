Former NMSU basketball star Pascal Siakam’s NBA season ends in NBA Eastern Conference Finals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former New Mexico State basketball star Pascal Siakam saw his eighth year in the NBA come to an end. Siakam and the Indiana Pacers were swept by the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night.

Siakam scored 19 points and collected 10 rebounds in the Pacers’ 105-102 game four loss to the Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

In this year’s playoff run with the Pacers, Siakam averaged 21.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 35.4 minutes per game. Siakam played a huge role in the Pacers’ first run to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2014.

The two-time NBA All-Star was traded by the Toronto Raptors to the Pacers in Jan. 2024 in a three-team trade for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Kira Lewis Jr., and three first-round draft picks.

Now, the big question surrounding Siakam is: Where will he be playing next season?

Siakam is set to be a free agent this summer.

Pacers forward Pascal Siakam on free agency: “All I can say is that it’s been a blessing. I’m really appreciative of everything. I think coming from where I come from, it means a lot. The support I’ve received here is something that I was kind of missing. Having all that, seeing… pic.twitter.com/cYdW5K6yGP — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 28, 2024

