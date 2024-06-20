Former NMSU basketball star Pascal Siakam expected to sign max deal with Pacers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former New Mexico State basketball player Pascal Siakam is expected to sign a four-year, $189.5 million contract to stay with the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN on Wednesday.

ESPN Sources: All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam intends to sign a new four-year, $189.5 million maximum contract to return to the Indiana Pacers. Siakam plans to sign deal once league’s free agency moratorium ends on July 6. pic.twitter.com/Klz10dQv9a — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2024

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, was first to report the news of Siakam’s new deal with the Pacers.

ESPN also reported that Siakam plans to sign the deal once the NBA’s free agency moratorium ends on July 6.

Once Siakam puts pen to paper on his reportedly new deal, Siakam’s deal would be the second largest in Pacers’ history, ranked behind the five-year, $245 million max extension signed by Tyrese Haliburton last year.

Siakam became part of the Pacers organization in a trade with the Toronto Raptors in January. Siakam and the Pacers went onto play its way to the NBA Eastern Conference finals, its first Eastern Conference finals appearance since the 2003-04 season.

Siakam is now under contract with the Pacers through the 2028 and 2029 seasons.

