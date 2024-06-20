Former NMSU basketball player Shunn Buchanan joins Jason Hooten’s coaching staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former New Mexico State basketball player Shunn Buchanan will return to Las Cruces to join Jason Hooten’s men’s basketball coaching staff at NMSU, the program announced on Wednesday.

Buchanan, the former New Mexico State men’s basketball player, returns to Las Cruces after serving as a graduate assistant on Chris Jans’ coaching staff at Mississippi State the last two years.

Jans was Buchanan’s coach during his playing days at New Mexico State from 2017-2020. As a player, Buchanan won three WAC Championships and earned two bids to the NCAA tournament in 2018 and 2019. In his senior year, he averaged a career-high 20.4 minutes per game and earned 15 starts while leading the team in assists (83) on the season. That season, he also helped the Aggies close the regular season on a 19-game winning streak – then the second longest in the nation.

