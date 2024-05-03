Former NMSU baseball star Kyle Bradish makes 2024 debut, K’s 5 in Orioles win over Yankees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In his 2024 MLB debut, former New Mexico State baseball star Kyle Bradish helped the Baltimore Orioles secure a 7-2 win over the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday.

Bradish allowed one run and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings pitched in his first start of the 2024 MLB season with the Orioles. It was a no decision for Bradish but that didn’t matter as much as he was just glad to be back in the big leagues after nearly three months of rehab.

“The first one back is always a grind, especially against that team. I threw more pitches than I wanted to, but that’s part of it and getting back into it.” Bradish said after his 2024 debut on Thursday.

Bradish returned to the big leagues after beginning the year with three rehab starts in the minor leagues. Bradish was working his way back from a right UCL strain that was discovered in February.

Bradish — who finished in fourth place in the American League Cy Young Award voting last year — looks to build on a very successful 2023 season as it looks like he hasn’t lost a step.

