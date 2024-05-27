Former NMSU ace Kyle Bradish throws 7 no-hit innings in O’s win over White Sox

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former New Mexico State baseball star and current Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish threw seven no-hit innings in the O’s 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Sunday.

Former @NMStateBaseball star and current Baltimore Orioles ace Kyle Bradish struck out a career-high 11 in SEVEN no-hit innings against the White Sox.



Bradish’s day is over as he threw 103 pitches. He is on track to collect his first W of the season.

pic.twitter.com/hr7UHDFoOm — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 26, 2024

In his seven no-hit inning outing, Bradish struck out a career-high 11 batters and walked four in a day where he threw a total of 106 pitches.

Strikeouts 10 and 11 on the day for Kyle Bradish!



He's matched a career high. 👀 pic.twitter.com/QfRdrxPCn2 — MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2024

The Orioles went onto secure a 4-1 win over the White Sox, which gave Bradish his first win on the bump of the 2024 MLB season.

