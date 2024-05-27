Advertisement

Former NMSU ace Kyle Bradish throws 7 no-hit innings in O’s win over White Sox

sam guzman
·1 min read

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former New Mexico State baseball star and current Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish threw seven no-hit innings in the O’s 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Sunday.

In his seven no-hit inning outing, Bradish struck out a career-high 11 batters and walked four in a day where he threw a total of 106 pitches.

The Orioles went onto secure a 4-1 win over the White Sox, which gave Bradish his first win on the bump of the 2024 MLB season.

