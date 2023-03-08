Giants remain hopeful to sign Saquon Barkley long-term
The New York Giants and RB Saquon Barkley will continue negotiating a long-term deal with hopes that they'll reach an agreement soon.
Pickett was joined in being honored by Andrew Funk and Seth Lundy.
The program’s last All American was Jesse Arnelle in 1955.
How much would you pay to meet Kansas State walk-on Nate Awbrey? One family answered the question with a fun NIL deal.
After multiple seasons as one of the biggest storylines in college basketball, Gonzaga is sort of flying under the radar this season.
The Buckeyes held their first spring practice on Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Here's what reporters saw over the first-half hour.
Michigan State basketball will be the No. 4 seed while Michigan basketball will be the No. 8 seed in the 2023 Big Ten basketball tournament in Chicago.
The Flyers added a defenseman to their organizational picture Tuesday by signing college free agentWill Zmolek. By Jordan Hall
Selection Sunday is right around the corner.
As potential Jets quarterback Derek Carr was signing instead with the Saints on Monday, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly was talking with the Jets. Just after midnight, former ESPN host Trey Wingo dropped this nugget on Twitter: “Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open [more]
The Buccaneers are moving on from their left tackle. According to multiple reports, Tampa Bay will release Donovan Smith. Smith, who turns 30 in June, was a second-round pick in 2015 and has been a mainstay of Tampa Bay’s offensive line ever since. He started 124 games with the club over the last eight seasons, [more]
See live score updates as Ole Miss baseball hosts Southern Miss at Swayze Field.
The NFL's tag deadline saw the Chiefs give the Bears a top free-agent target while the Giants removed an unnecessary temptation from the equation.
In the days of Bill Elliott, Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty, you couldn't miss a NASCAR race without damaging your championship hopes.
Denny Carter breaks down Carr's and Dalton's 2022 seasons and looks at how Carr can succeed in New Orleans. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
There’s an important reason why quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to a restructuring of his contract. He has no choice. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Browns have the right to convert “any portion” of Watson’s compensation (salary, bonuses, etc.) into a signing bonus, in any year of the contract. This [more]
The 2022 Open winner joined the Saudi-backed breakaway series last summer
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
The Baltimore Ravens designated Lamar Jackson as their non-exclusive franchise tag, and surprisingly, several teams who are in desperate need of a quarterback are not interested in negotiating with the star. The New York Giants agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Daniel Jones and franchise tagged running back Saquon Barkley while the New York Jets are busy wooing Aaron Rodgers. Plus, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton, Sauce Gardner and J.J. Watt all take to Twitter to weigh in on NFL wheelings and dealings.
The NFL league year starts next week. Here's a five-step path for the Browns to win the offseason and set up a big 2023 season.