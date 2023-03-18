Former Nittany Lion Nick Scott signs with Bengals

NFL free agent and former Nittany Lion Nick Scott has signed a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to his social media.

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Scott in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft. They also had an interest in re-signing Scott, who is coming off a career year with 88 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 16 starts. Not many players go from a late Day 3 pick, nearly undrafted, to earning a decent payday on a second contract but that is the beauty of the game of football.

Draft capital high or not, it all depends on how you perform on the field.

The Rams paid Scott $2.5 million over four years, but his new deal is for $12 million over the next three years. Not a bad pay upgrade, it will move the mean on the earnings of Penn State alumni with a Labor Relations Degree.

WHO DEY! — Nick Scott (@nickmscotty) March 18, 2023

Scott made sense for the Bengals though due to one major factor: They lost both their starting safeties, Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell, in free agency. Scott is expected to start alongside a fellow Big Ten player, Daxton Hill, a former Michigan Wolverine.

Scott joins fellow Penn State alumni Miles Sanders, Mike Gesicki and Conner McGovern in signing free-agent deals this offseason. You can find all the free agents heading into the NFL offseason here.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire