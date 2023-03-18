Former Nittany Lion Mike Gesicki signs with Patriots

The New England Patriots have signed former Nittany Lion and Miami Dolphin Mike Gesicki to a one-year contract worth $9 million, according to ESPN.

Gesicki heads to New England to work opposite Hunter Henry who emerged as a favorite target of quarterback Mac Jones last year.

Gesicki had his role drop significantly under new coach Mike McDaniel. Despite playing in all 17 games, he accounted for only 362 yards receiving and five touchdowns. In five seasons in Miami, he compiled 231 receptions for 2,617 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He had played the 2022 season on the franchise tag before hitting free agency this offseason.

A major reason many suspect he made the move to a division rival is new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Gesicki was recruited to Penn State by O’Brien. When O’Brien left to become the head coach with the NFL’s Houston Texans, Gesicki stayed at Penn State.

Both men look to make up for lost time as they are reunited in New England.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire