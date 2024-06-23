Former Nicholls starting pitcher Jacob Mayers commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Less than two weeks after entering the transfer portal, Jacob Mayers has a new home.

The former Nicholls starting pitcher announced Sunday morning that he will be transferring to LSU.

The St. Amant native took the Southland Conference by storm his freshman year with a 9-1 record, 2.02 ERA, and 105 strikeouts in 75.2 innings of action. He helped Nicholls clinch both a Southland regular season and tournament title.

Mayers’ most impressive showing came in the Colonels’ Tuscaloosa Regional opener in June of 2023 where gave the Crimson Tide more than they bargained for. He struck out eight in 5.2 innings of action in what would be a 4-3 walk-off win for Alabama.

Jacob Mayers was named the 2023 Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and received several Freshman All-American accolades.

In 2024, Jacob Mayers struggled with walks (76) that would lead to a higher ERA (4.58) but he still managed a 4-1 record with 106 strikeouts in 70.2 innings.

When discussing Mayers’ struggles and exceptional arm talent with head coach Mike Silva during the regular season, Silva said “it’s elite stuff, right? I think this year from last year, is last year he had no expectations. I think the outside pressure and noise has affected him a little bit this year, but I also think it’s going to have an opporutunity to help him next year and as soon as he gets comfortable with it.”

“You’re talking about a kid that really didn’t have any expectations when he got here and the young man has worked really hard and he’s gotten better, but he has big aspirations. He expects a lot out of himself. I think all guys that are going to turn into great players do,” added Silva.

In two years at Nicholls, Mayers tallied 14 wins and just 2 losses in 31 starts with 211 strikeouts and a 3.26 ERA.

Mike Silva left Nicholls for Arkansas State following the Colonels’ second Southland Conference Tournament championship and trip to the Corvallis Regional.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.