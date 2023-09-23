Former NHL player Nic Kerdiles dies at 29 after motorcycle crash

Nic Kerdiles played in three regular-season games with the Anaheim Ducks, who drafted him 36th overall in 2012.

The Ducks selected Nic Kerdiles with the 36th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Former Anaheim Ducks forward Nic Kerdiles died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, the team announced. He was 29 years old.

Per TMZ, Kerdiles allegedly ran through a stop sign into the side of another vehicle. According to Nashville police, both drivers were transported to a local hospital shortly before Kerdiles was pronounced dead. There were reportedly no signs of impairment from either driver.

In paying tribute to Kerdiles, the Ducks noted the Irvine, Calif., native was the first player from Orange County to play for the franchise.

Dallas Eakins, who coached the forward during his time with the Ducks, mourned Kerdiles' passing and posted a heartfelt message on social media.

“I am absolutely heartbroken to see this news,” Eakins said in his statement. “Nic was an amazing kid who always put others first. He constantly had a positive effect and influence on his teammates, friends and family’s lives. May his kind soul rest in peace.”

USA Hockey celebrated Kerdiles’ career, which included being a member of two gold medal teams in the IIHF U18 World Championship.

We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Nic Kerdiles.



Nic helped Team USA to two IIHF U18 World Championship gold medals, played two seasons at the University of Wisconsin & went on to a five-year pro career. We extend our deepest condolences to Nick’s family, friends &… pic.twitter.com/QjDTVikfMj — USA Hockey (@usahockey) September 23, 2023

The Ducks selected Kerdiles in the second round (36th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. Kerdiles played two seasons at the University of Wisconsin, leaving a lasting impression at the NCAA level.

Gutted by the tragic Nic Kerdiles news. One of the most talented #Badgers players I ever had the opportunity to cover.



Rest easy, 17. Your family, friends, and teammates are in my thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/vlRmksHDhl — Ryan Evans (@ryanmevans) September 23, 2023

Kerdiles played in three NHL regular-season games (one in 2016-17, two in 2017-18) and recorded an assist in four playoff games with the Ducks in 2017. His AHL career included stops with the Norfolk Admirals, San Diego Gulls, and most recently with the Manitoba Moose in 2018-19.

Savannah Chrisley, his former fiancée, shared a touching tribute to Kerdiles on Instagram.

"Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today. I miss you and I love you," the Chrisley Knows Best star wrote. "I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you'... Please send me a sign that you're ok... maybe it'll be thru a ham and cheese crepe.. or pasta with white sauce... or maybe even your favorite carrot cake.

"We loved hard...and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."