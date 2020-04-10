Former NHL player, coach Webster dies at 71

Former NHL player and coach Tom Webster, one of the leading scorers in WHA history, has died. He was 71.

Webster had 75 points in 102 NHL games over five seasons with the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings and California Golden Seals. He had his best season for Detroit in 1970-71 with 30 goals and 37 assists.

Webster coached the New York Rangers for 16 games in 1986-87 and went 115-94-31 as coach of the Kings from 1989-1992, guiding them to the playoffs in all three seasons and a division title in 1990-91.

"Webster was one of the best hockey men that our game has ever seen, and I am honoured to have known him,” Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving said.

"But more importantly, he was even a better man. The intensity and energy that he exhibited for our game were matched by his compassion for all those he encountered in everyday life."

After his NHL career, Webster jumped to the World Hockey Association, where he had 425 points in 352 games in six seasons with the New England Whalers. He is seventh in WHA history with 220 goals and was inducted into the league's Hall of Fame in 2012.

Webster also displayed a temper and in November 1991, he was suspended 12 games and fined $10,000 for throwing his stick and hitting referee Kerry Fraser in the foot, drawing the largest suspension ever for an NHL coach.