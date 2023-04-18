Former NFL and XFL Sea Dragon defensive end Chris Smith passes away at 31

Kole Musgrove
·3 min read

On Tuesday morning, tragic news was broken. Former NFL defensive end and current Seattle Sea Dragon player Chris Smith passed away at the age of 31. His cause of death has not been disclosed as of now.

Originally a 5th round selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft, Smith was a journeyman during his career in the league. Smith suited up for a litany of teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Houston Texans. Additionally, he was on the practice squad for the Ravens and had a brief stop with the Panthers.

The outpouring of love and grief on Twitter was immediate, as former friends, teammates and fans took to the social media platform to express their feelings. The impact Chris Smith made in the sports world is evident, and we at Seahawks Wire want to offer our sincerest condolences to his friends and family.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire