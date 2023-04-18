Former NFL and XFL Sea Dragon defensive end Chris Smith passes away at 31

On Tuesday morning, tragic news was broken. Former NFL defensive end and current Seattle Sea Dragon player Chris Smith passed away at the age of 31. His cause of death has not been disclosed as of now.

Originally a 5th round selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft, Smith was a journeyman during his career in the league. Smith suited up for a litany of teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Houston Texans. Additionally, he was on the practice squad for the Ravens and had a brief stop with the Panthers.

The outpouring of love and grief on Twitter was immediate, as former friends, teammates and fans took to the social media platform to express their feelings. The impact Chris Smith made in the sports world is evident, and we at Seahawks Wire want to offer our sincerest condolences to his friends and family.

Rest in paradise Chris Smith. Hometown hero and a brother to everyone. Such a kind soul. This is Heartbreaking — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) April 18, 2023

Rest In Peace, Chris Smith. Chris came to the Jaguars in 2014 and spent 3 years here. He was a great teammate and friend. He suffered a tragic loss in 2019 when Petara, his girlfriend + mother of his child passed away in a vehicular accident. I hope they're reunited in Heaven — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 18, 2023

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Chris Smith. pic.twitter.com/VKTiHSTwE7 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 18, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear about Chris Smith’s passing. He was not only a great leader, teammate, and monster of a player, but more so an amazing person. His smile and personality could light up a room. RIP 42. — Brooks Ellis (@brooksellis51) April 18, 2023

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Browns DE Chris Smith. Chris was one of the kindest people, teammates and friends we've had in our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/K8HySW4erM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 18, 2023

RIP Chris Smith💔🙏🏾 Praying for your loved ones. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 18, 2023

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻. Big Prayers for Chris Smith’s family. Chris was a great teammate and an even better Man! God Bless and gone to soon! — JW Johnson (@JDubsIII) April 18, 2023

Awful news about the passing of former Browns and Bengals (among others) DE Chris Smith. Chris was one of the nicest guys to ever come through the Browns locker room. https://t.co/EOnxIZQpZc — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) April 18, 2023

Once a Raider, always a Raider. ☠️ 🏴‍☠️ Rest in peace, Chris Smith 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Mc5p4U0nv7 — Raiders United 🏴‍☠️ (@united_raiders) April 18, 2023

R.I.P. to an Arkansas great, Chris Smith. He was only 31 years old. pic.twitter.com/AczhdSIVSr — HAWGTOWN SPORTS (@hawgtownsports) April 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire