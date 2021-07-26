Former NFL WR-turned-lacrosse pro Chris Hogan among Saints free agent tryouts

Hogan is in the middle of his first season in the Premier Lacrosse League, which was supportive of his workout with the #Saints and his NFL aspirations. https://t.co/Uk4qtmbMFF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2021

The New Orleans Saints are leaving no stone unturned in their search for help at wide receiver following Michael Thomas’ prolonged absence in recovering from ankle surgery. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that the Saints are hosting a group of free agents for a workout on Monday, notably including former New England Patriots receiver Chris Hogan.

Hogan has been making a career turn with the Premier Lacrosse League, but obviously he’s still interested in a return to the NFL. The 33-year old has spent nine years playing pro football, including stops with the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, and New York Jets. He’s averaged 12.9 yards per reception in his 100-game career, not including nine playoff contests.

So it’s clear the Saints know they need reinforcements. Stay tuned for updates following Monday’s group tryout.