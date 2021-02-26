Former NFL WR set to scale Mt. Everest, his 7th summit

Mark Pattison made 12 catches from 1986-88 during his NFL career. The wideout from the University of Washington never found incredible heights as a pro. Matters not because he has scaled far greater ones since.

Pattison, 59, is currently training, prepping to become the first NFL player to climb the Seven Summits. In a little over a month, he’s taking on Mt. Everest, and Lhotse, the tallest and fourth tallest mountains in the world.

And he has a pretty interesting partner while getting ready to climb Mt. Everest, former Huskie teammate and college and NFL head coach Jim Mora.

“One of the things that has been really amazing is when you put so much effort into the training and grinding up the hill, I’m so fortunate that my best friend Jim Mora is here living fulltime in Sun Valley,” Pattison told KMVT.

Pattison, 59, played for the Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and New Orleans Saints. He was a seventh-round pick of the Raiders in 1985.

The pandemic dampened Pattison’s plans to climb Everest last year.

There is a personal cause to Pattison and a foundation is benefiting from his efforts.

My daughter Emilia is the 1 in 26 who have developed epilepsy – uncontrolled seizures, and we are hoping for a cure. … In early 2020, we raised over $29,029 (the summit of Mt. EVEREST) to build awareness for the National Epilepsy Foundation so they can find cures to this disorder that for many, seem unsurmountable. We are now partnering with Higher Ground to raise $56,972 which represents the combined height of Mt. Everest and of Lhotse which is the 4th highest mountain in the world. Mark will be attempting Lhotse within 24 hours of summiting Mt Everest. “In partnerships with Higher Ground, the NFL, the Raiders and many other very generous contributors, we’re up over $50,000 right now,” Pattison told the Idaho TV outlet.

If you would like to donate to Higher Ground, click here.