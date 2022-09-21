Former NFL WR Josh Cribbs on special teams representation in the Hall of Fame
Former NFL wide receiver Josh Cribbs wakes up with "GMFB" and shares his thoughts on special teams representation in the Hall of Fame.
The Texans will not have center Justin Britt in the lineup for the near future, so they have signed an offensive lineman to their active roster from the practice squad. The team announced that they have signed Jimmy Morrissey on Wednesday. The move comes a day after Britt was placed on the non-football illness list. [more]
Aaron Rodgers' new deal with the Green Bay Packers makes him the NFL's highest-paid player. Here's a list of the top 10 highest paid across the NFL.
Joe Haden is coming back to the NFL.
Sean McVay raved about the Rams signing Oday Aboushi to bolster the interior of their offensive line.
Will any of the first-time nominees make it through the 2023 ballot?
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
The Trey Lance injury has some short and long-term ramifications for the 49ers. @nicholasmcgee24 breaks down both sides here:
This week's storyline is the status of Chargers QB Justin Herbert.
Hart, who played for the Titans last season, allegedly swung at a Tennessee player and connected with a coach instead.
Week 4 college football expert picks and predictions highlighted by Florida at Tennessee, Wisconsin at Ohio State, and Arkansas at Texas A&M
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
What do you think of the three names on the wish list?
First-round pick Tyler Smith been a plus player at left tackle in two games for Cowboys. A mauler in the run game. He allowed just one pressure against Bengals.