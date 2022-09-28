Former NFL WR Dante Hall on relationship with WR Tyreek Hill
Former NFL WR Dante Hall wakes up with "GMFB" and shares his relationship with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he’s seen improvement from quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the offense over the first three weeks of the season, but two straight losses are a sign that the improvement is not coming fast enough. For some observers, one area that needs more improvement is the offensive play [more]
Mike Hilton, Chidobe Awuzie and Jesse Bates were asked about the comments.
Corliss Waitman played a key role in the Broncos' win over the 49ers in Week 3.
Aaron Rodgers still has plenty of respect for Bill Belichick and provided a good example of why the Patriots head coach is so good at his job.
When the Giants spent the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on offensive tackle Evan Neal, they had big plans for him. The early results have not been promising. Starting at right tackle on Monday night, Neal was badly outplayed by Cowboys edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, and Neal said afterward that his performance [more]
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used “disturbing language,” and that there [more]
The ManningCast is so good because it’s just a couple of guys who know a thing or two about football talking about football. It’s loose, it’s unscripted, it’s fun. And it sometimes includes poking a little harmless fun at a team, a player, a coach, whoever. Eli Manning did that on Monday night, regarding the [more]
Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022
If Mac Jones is going to be out several games and the Patriots want to add some quarterback depth, the free agent market is one place to look. Here's a list of the best options available.
One former Patriots assistant believes the high volume of turnovers could cost Mac Jones his job
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 4 of the season including Buffalo at Baltimore, Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, and Kansas City at Tampa Bay
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
Hurricane Ian’s projected path has it headed toward Tampa, Florida, which could mean the Chiefs-Buccaneers game would move well north of there.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Browns saw Pittsburgh offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor pouncing on Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, after Walker was down (and, as it turned out, injured). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin possibly did not. Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he “didn’t see the component of the play that upset [more]
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
Former NFC North and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is not happy with his new team's 0-3 start.
Peter King believes that the monumental wins Kyle Shanahan has had with Jimmy Garoppolo under center played a role in why he never burned a bridge with the veteran quarterback.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is on the same side as Ken Dorsey after the Bills offensive coordinator threw a tantrum in the coaches' booth on Sunday.
The Jaguars have shocked nearly everyone by coming out of the gate 2-1, and now the Eagles have to figure out how to deal with a team that at least seems to be a threat. By Reuben Frank
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens, as he is each and every Tuesday morning, to list off the best targets on waiver wires around fantasy football leagues everywhere.