Former NFL WR Chad Johnson at Tennessee football game for daughter's official visit, leaves $1,000 tip at local restaurant

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson is in Knoxville for the weekend, accompanying his daughter, Cha'iel, on an official visit to UT and to Tennessee football's game against Kentucky on Saturday.

Johnson was wearing an orange Hendon Hooker jersey on Saturday. And he has tweeted before about his fondness for the play of Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who has been on a tear over the last month.

Cha'iel Johnson, according to her Twitter profile, is a high school senior who wants to run track in college. She has won a state title in the 800-meter sprint the last two years in the state of Florida.

LIVE UPDATES: Tennessee football score vs Kentucky: Live updates as Vols wear black uniforms

GENTRY ESTES: Why Tennessee football can't ease off the gas pedal now versus Kentucky

My daughter has an official visit for Vols track in Knox next weekend, I’ll be at the game, have to get a picture w/ Hyatt before the game if they let me on the sideline. https://t.co/D7NknXSNp8 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 22, 2022

Chad Johnson tweeted out Saturday morning his receipt from a local IHOP, with showed a tip of $1,000. It's not something unusual for Johnson, who often tweets out receipts with larger-than-usual tips.

Johnson played 11 seasons in the NFL, 10 with the Cincinnati Bengals. He caught 766 passes for 11,059 receiving yards, all ranking inside the top 40 on the career receiving lists, in his NFL career. The 6-time Pro Bowler and 2-time All-Pro last played in 2011 with the New England Patriots.

Tennessee football faces Kentucky on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium, with kickoff set for after 7 p.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Former NFL WR Chad Johnson in Knoxville, leaves $1,000 tip at IHOP