Former NFL WR Chad Johnson says Jets' 'Zach Wilson is f--king great'

Zach Wilson scrambles with ball in hand vs Saints

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has certainly had some ups and downs during his first season in the NFL.

Wilson suffered another defeat on Sunday in the Jets' 30-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints, as he completed 19-of-42 passes for 202 yards. Despite the result, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson took to Twitter and expressed his support of the No. 2 overall pick after he was asked if he's a lost cause.

"Zach Wilson is f--king great, we must understand he’s a rookie & will be fine, he’s an immense talent & once things around him are all on one accord you’ll see them flourish as a unit," Johnson tweeted.

This isn't the first time that Johnson has shown support of Wilson online, as he's tweeted multiple times this season about what he sees in the former BYU star.

Johnson also believes that Wilson and fellow rookie Elijah Moore can be a great duo for the Jets going forward.

Wilson has gone 2-7 this season as the starter, having missed four games with a knee injury. He's completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,539 yards with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions, in addition to 13 rushes for 25 yards and two touchdowns.

There have been plenty of criticism towards Wilson throughout his first season in New York, but the future looks bright and fans should be patient like Johnson suggests.