Former NFL WR Chad Johnson says Marlon Humphrey is ‘basically Thanos’

The Baltimore Ravens have seen cornerback Marlon Humphrey blossom into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL over the course his career so far. He has shown that he has the ability to play both on the outside or in the slot at a very high level, versatility that is valued by the team.

When former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson was asked about where Humphrey ranks in his eyes, he compared the cornerback to a popular Marvel Cinematic Universe villian.

Marlon is basically Thanos, he gone beat yo ass up at los & it’s nothing you can do about it, top 5 in bump-n-run https://t.co/ctYYR3tEnA — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 19, 2021

Humphrey is an extremely physical cornerback that excels in forcing the ball out of the hands of his opponents. He has 11 career forced fumbles, including a league-high eight in 2020. As Johnson notes, he also can overwhelm receivers with hs physicality at the line and then is able to stick with them as they try to get open.

As he continues to develop, Humphrey has the potential to be listed among the best cornerbacks in the NFL for years to come. Getting praise from a former receiver who had over 11,000 receiving yards during his career is impressive, and only adds to the reputation that he’s gained around the league so far.