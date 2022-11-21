Former NFL WR calls Dolphins ‘scariest’ team in the NFL

Through the first 11 weeks of the 2022 season, the Miami Dolphins are 7-3 and are tied for the fourth-best record in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.

Their offense ranks second in passing yards (293.8 per game), third in total yards (391.5 per game) and sixth in scoring (25.2 per game).

An offensive unit led by the league’s second-most-accurate passer in Tua Tagovailoa and dynamic wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined with a defense that boasts some of the league’s most effective pass rushers makes for a roster that should spark fear in the eyes of their opponents.

If the case needed to be made by a guy who knows a thing or two about great teams, former NFL wideout Emmanuel Sanders made the case that Miami has the scariest team in the league.

Are the @MiamiDolphins the best team in the NFL right now? pic.twitter.com/RSkrdrso2s — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 20, 2022

The argument is a good one. Most will probably still lean toward the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills because of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, but Miami is making it hard to ignore them in the conversation.

