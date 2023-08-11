Former NFL wide receiver Sean Dawkins dies at 52

Sean Dawkins, a wide receiver who played nine seasons in the NFL, has died at the age of 52.

After an All-American junior season at Cal, Dawkins entered the 1993 NFL draft and was selected by the Colts in the first round.

In Indianapolis he had an instant impact, becoming a starter as a rookie, and he made perhaps his biggest contribution in 1995, becoming the No. 1 receiver for a Colts team that made it to the AFC Championship Game. In the AFC Championship Dawkins led the Colts with 96 receiving yards, but they suffered a heartbreaking loss and narrowly missed going to the Super Bowl.

After five seasons in Indianapolis, Dawkins signed with the Saints in 1998 and was their leading receiver with 823 yards that season. He then moved on to the Seahawks in 1999 and was again their leading receiver, with 992 yards. He played one more season in Seattle and then finished his career in Jacksonville in 2001.

Wrote Colts owner Jim Irsay, "Rest in peace, Sean Dawkins. I am shocked and saddened. My prayers and condolences to Sean's family."

No cause of death has been announced.