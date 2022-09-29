Former NFL TE Steve Jordan on his son DE Cameron Jordan
Former NFL tight end Steve Jordan wakes up with "GMFB" and shares his stories about his son New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.
If Jameis Winston can't go on Sunday, Andy Dalton would get the start. And he has faced Kirk Cousins in London before, resulting in a rare 2016 tie:
The Bengals will be without one of their starting defensive linemen for at least four weeks. Cincinnati has placed D.J. Reader on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. Reader suffered a knee injury during the team’s victory over the Jets in Week Three. In his third season with the Bengals, Reader has recorded 10 [more]
Chris Jones was penalized for something he said to the Colts’ Matt Ryan. What did he say? One clue may be in what Jones said three years ago to the quarterback he’ll face Sunday.
Following Sundays win over the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers said he saw something on the Jumbotron and passed the information along to Matt LaFleur. Now, hes changing his tune.
The ManningCast is so good because it’s just a couple of guys who know a thing or two about football talking about football. It’s loose, it’s unscripted, it’s fun. And it sometimes includes poking a little harmless fun at a team, a player, a coach, whoever. Eli Manning did that on Monday night, regarding the [more]
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 4. The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles will remain undefeated.
The 33rd quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999 shows poise and professionalism their faithful followers didn't recognize
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said this week that he is planning to play against the Bengals on Thursday night despite the back and ankle injuries that led him to be listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. It appears to be the Dolphins’ plan as well. Tom Pelissero of NFL [more]
Considering teams play just six or seven home games a year, it might seem bizarre for college football to struggle with fan engagement. But it's a real thing.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 4's top tight end, kicker and defense plays. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
Safe to say there's no love lost between IU football and Nebraska ahead of their meeting Saturday night.
The year is 2022 and Mickey Mouse is out here catching strays.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.
A divorce between Golladay and the Giants seems likely, but it might be difficult. Who could make it happen?
Cooper Rush’s unlikely rise as Cowboys QB has allowed him to be mentioned in history with Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Kurt Warner as well as the unknown Virgil Carter.
The Detroit Lions' top three wide receivers all missed, or were limited in, practice on Wednesday. Here's who might step up Sunday against Seattle.
Everything you need to know to watch the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.
The Bills had a long list of injured players Wednesday as they begin to get ready to play Baltimore.
The Eagles have been hard to stop, but Dalton Del Don is concerned one of their key offensive players could struggle in Week 4. Who else made his bust list?
Miami might have had their plans released early.