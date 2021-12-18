Former NFL star Lawrence Taylor arrested in Florida on sex offender violation charge

Former NFL great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Florida for failing to register as a sex offender, according to court records.

Taylor, 62, allegedly didn't tell authorities he changed addresses, which sex offenders are required to do. He was reportedly released after several hours in police custody. He is charged with two felonies for failing to register as a sex offender, according to Broward County court records.

He was released on cash bond.

In a statement to Fox News, Taylor's attorney, Arthur Aidala, claimed his client adhered to "all of the rules and regulations regarding his legal status for the past decade.

LONGTIME CNN PRODUCER JOHN GRIFFIN INTERACTED WITH KIDS WHILE FEDS INVESTIGATED CHILD SEX ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

"Sadly, he is in the middle of a divorce and his local police department suggested it would be best if he slept at a nearby hotel," Aidala continued. "Mr. Taylor was constantly a resident of the marital home where he was registered, but on advice of local law enforcement he was sleeping outside the home. We are confident that this will be resolved favorably for Lawrence at the first court hearing."

Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor attends a game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 3, 2014 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Taylor was arrested in Florida on Thursday for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. Getty Images

The former New York Giants linebacker pleaded guilty in 2011 to soliciting an underage prostitute and sexual misconduct. He was sentenced to six years of probation.

The girl was 16 at the time but Taylor maintained he thought she was 19.

"This was a working girl who came into my room. She told me she was 19. It is what it is," Taylor previously told Fox News. "I don't card them. I don't ask them for a birth certificate."

Fox News has reached out to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Lawrence Taylor in action against Washington during an NFL football game Dec. 19, 1982 at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Taylor led the Giants to Super Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991. His career was also plagued by drug offenses off the field, resulting in multiple arrests.