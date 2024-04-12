Former NFL star arrested on weapons charge

Apr. 11—Scottsdale Police arrested former All Pro NFL linebacker Terrell Raymonn Suggs April 9 following a March 10 incident at a Starbucks drive-thru.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Suggs allegedly threatened a man at the North Scottsdale coffee spot after backing his Range Rover into the victim's vehicle.

"I'll kill your bitch ass," Suggs allegedly told another man, then held a gun out of his window. The gun was not pointed at the victim, according to police.

Suggs "was booked in the Maricopa County Jail on charges of threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct with a weapon," Officer Aaron Bolin said.

After leaving his Scottsdale home, Suggs was arrested near 91st Street and Pinnacle Peak Road around 3 p.m.

A two-way star at Chandler's Hamilton High, Suggs was a standout at ASU, where he was an All American.

The Baltimore Ravens made Suggs the 10th pick in the 2003 draft, and he quickly became a key part of their dominating defense.

The Arizona Cardinals brought Suggs home after he spent 15 years in Baltimore — but he was cut late in the 2019 season.

That turned out pretty well for Suggs, as he was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs — ending the season with his second Super Bowl ring.

Suggs is scheduled to be in Maricopa County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing April 29.

Asked about the delay between the Starbucks incident and Suggs' arrest, Bolin said, "During the one-month time between the incident and arrest, our Violent Crime Unit detectives were investigating other priority cases which included two homicides.

"Our Special Assignments Unit detectives had an apprehension plan in place to arrest Mr. Suggs which included arresting him outside of his residence when the opportunity presented itself."

And, Bolin added, "We also had an officer-involved shooting that our Violent Crimes Unit detectives worked on during that month."