Former NFL scout has glowing review of Patriots drafting CB Jack Jones

The New England Patriots had an intriguing 2022 draft, as several fans and experts had mixed reactions to the team’s selections. However, one particular pick was viewed as a steal by a former NFL scout.

The Patriots selected cornerback Jack Jones in the fourth round with the 121st overall pick. He comes to New England after a successful season at Arizona State in 2021.

Jones tallied 41 combined tackles, three interceptions, and six pass deflections in 11 games for the Sun Devils. He proved to be a ball hawk in other aspects as well, recording three forced fumbles on the season.

Longtime scout and front office executive TJ McCreight offered his thoughts on Jones. Jones’ versatility and instincts are two of the biggest things that could work, as New England tries to remake the secondary.

“Outstanding instincts and eyes,” McCreight said of Jones on the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast,” as transcribed by ESPN. “A tremendous feel for routes, and outstanding ball skills and hands.

“He has the physical ability. He’s big enough (5-foot-10 6/8). He’s fast enough. You see him do some little things. He’s blocked punts in high school. He’s blocked kicks in his career.

“He has ball production; he can catch. He had a pick-six (vs. Arizona), heaved the ball into the stands. He’s got some moxie. … To me, that was a steal because he’s going to get coached well in New England now. And you have a guy who is a playmaker.”

The Patriots do have options in the secondary. New England added Malcolm Butler and Terrence Mitchell to the cornerback room this offseason. Jalen Mills will look to provide a steadfast presence as he enters his second season with the Patriots. Mills is not a new face, however. His leadership may be important as the Patriots try to incorporate these new pieces at the position.

Jones could be in line for an impactful rookie year, as New England tries to replace J.C. Jackson. Although Jones may end up becoming a slot corner, stability and production will be important. With offensive weapons all over the AFC East, solid secondary play is crucial.

