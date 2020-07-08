Former scout Gary Smith has died, Neil Stratton of Inside the League reports. Smith was 72.

He spent two decades as an area scout for the Bears and then the Jets.

Smith coached at a Chicago area high school and then served as an assistant at Indiana University before heading to the NFL.

The Bears hired him in 1991, and he moved to the Jets in 1998.

Smith is a member of the “NFL Scout Hall of Fame” compiled by the scouting website ourlads.com.

He is a native of Virden, Illinois.

Former NFL scout Gary Smith dies at 72 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk