Former NFL scout believes Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow will have big seasons

Cincinnati Bengals fans are as excited as they’ve probably been in their lifetime as the Bengals have a franchise caliber quarterback in Joe Burrow, and now a potentially franchise-altering player-maker on offense in wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Former NFL scout Mark Ross recently spoke on NFL Network, and he had a lot of positive things to say about former LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

“Chase will breakout to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was the most talented wide receiver that I scouted since Julio Jones and came out in 2011. A lot of other great wide receivers, but he was right there at the top as far as the best guy I scouted. You always talk about practice reps with quarterbacks and wide receivers being on the same page, well these guys don’t even have to practice together because they did it at the highest level. We know Joe Burrow won just about every award when he was coming out of LSU that year so that synergy I think that these two have will put them on the field right away to breakout together.”

The Bengals offense looks pretty dangerous on paper with Chase sliding in alongside wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, and running back Joe Mixon ion the backfield.

The Bengals are a team that we’ll continue to talk about leading up to week one of the 2021 NFL season.

Hopes are high for this squad, and if we know Burrow and Chase like we think we do – they’re ready to embrace the hype.

