Bobby Burns, a long-time NFL scout and assistant coach, passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.

Burns, a native of Monessen, Pennsylvania, spent 17 years coaching football at the college level before joining the Patriots in 1983, as assistant line coach and assistant to the director of player personnel. He’d later work the BLESTO scouting service, before being assigned to help re-launch the Browns in 1999. He last worked for Washington in 2004 before retiring from the NFL and returning to college coaching for a few years, as a volunteer.

Inducted into the Mid Mon Valley All Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, Burns initially played college football at Arizona State before returning home after his father died. He graduated from California University of Pennsylvania in 1962, finishing as honorable mention to the NAIA All-American squad.

He later played semi-pro football with the Wheeling Ironmen and the Pittsburgh Valley Ironmen.

We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

Former NFL scout, assistant coach Bobby Burns passes at age of 82 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk