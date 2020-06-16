Former NFL safety Bacarri Rambo arrested on rape charges
Forrmer NFL safety Bacarri Rambo was arrested on rape charges in Georgia late Monday night.
According to Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, Rambo was arrested last night, and is being held without bond in the Clarke County Jail.
Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a rape call early Saturday morning at his apartment, but the police report said the “incident occurred at a different location.” Rambo was listed as the suspect on the report, and the victim is a 21-year-old female.
The 29-year-old Rambo was a sixth-round pick of Washington in 2013, and spent five seasons in the league, also appearing with the Bills and Dolphins. He was an All-American at Georgia, and spent the last two years working on the support staff for the school’s football team, but a school official said his time on staff ended after the Sugar Bowl.
