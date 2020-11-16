Former NFL running back Terrell Davis talks about Vikings RB Dalvin Cook’s performance in 2020

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been on surge recently. His performance has garnered some rave reviews from plenty of analysts and fans with former NFL running back Terrell Davis chiming in.

Davis, who won two Super Bowls, an MVP and was named to the Hall of Fame, said of Cook: “It’s hard to argue that he’s not the best back in the game now,” via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Davis and Cook also have some overlap with offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak. Davis played for Kubiak when the two were both with the Broncos. Now, Kubiak is back to being an offensive coordinator, but with the Vikings.

“He’s able to look at the defense and find a weakness and put people in the right position to make plays,” Davis said of Kubiak, via Tomasson. “I just see him using Cook in so many different ways. I see them running multiple screens, and he’s perfect for the screen game.”

Cook has 858 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns already. With the pace he’s going at, Cook has a chance to claim the rushing title this year. The Vikings might need him to if there is any hope of the season turning around.