Former NFL running back Randy Minniear dies at 79

Former NFL running back Randy Minniear has died at the age of 79.

After playing college football at Purdue, Minniear was a 20th-round pick of the Giants in the 1966 NFL draft and played for them for four seasons. He also played one year with the Browns in 1970.

After retiring from the NFL, Minniear spent 40 years working on Wall Street, but he wasn't done with the sport of football: In his 70s, Minniear moved back home to Indiana and took a job coaching high school football. He told the Indianapolis Star he wanted to give back to the game and build a program at a high school that had long struggled on the field.

“I told the school board, ‘I’m not your future,’” Minniear said in 2018. “‘I’m 72 years old. But I can help some young coaches come along.’ They are guys who can take the program over and be good head coaches.”

Minniear also spent 20 years as chairman of the NFL Alumni Association.