The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23.

Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.

Per multiple reports, Anderson was shot and killed by his father, Otis Lee Anderson Sr., in Jacksonville on Monday night. According to the Florida Times-Union, the shooting happened after a dog belonging to the Otis Anderson Jr.’s girlfriend bit Otis Anderson Sr. He became enraged, father and son fought, and the shooting occurred. Denise Anderson, the mother of Otis Anderson Jr., was grazed by a bullet.

Otis Lee Anderson Sr. is NOT the former NFL running back who was named MVP of Super Bowl XXV. That was Ottis Jerome Anderson, who had no involvement whatsoever in the shooting of Otis Anderson, Jr.

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk