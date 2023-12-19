Former NFL running back Derrick Ward arrested on felony charges

Former NFL running back Derrick Ward is in custody in a Los Angeles jail after he was booked on a felony charge on Monday, according to records obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

The records don't specify what Ward was arrested for, and calls to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were not immediately returned.

Ward, 43, is accused of the burglary of several businesses, according to a TMZ report, and records show Ward is being held on a $250,000 bail.

Ward spent eight years in the NFL, including his first five with the New York Giants where he was selected in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL draft. He won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2007 but did not play in the game as he was on injured reserve.

Ward's best season came in 2008 when he rushed for 1,025 yards. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans, finishing his career with 2,628 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Derrick Ward, ex-NFL running back, arrested on reported felony charges