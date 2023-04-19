Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson says Mack Brown is to blame for college choice

This past weekend future NFL Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was inducted into Texas HOF, and during his speech, he took a jab at Mack Brown.

Peterson, who grew up a Texas fan, had a chance to rock the legendary Longhorns helmet. However, the five-star running back committed in 2004 to a state over to suit up for the Sooners, and he blames Brown for it.

Peterson’s speech contained why he blames the now Tar Heel head coach, all stemming from their meeting during the recruiting process. Peterson explained how he asked every coach if he would have a chance to compete for the running back role, with only Brown telling him he wouldn’t, but that instead, they would be running with returning senior Cedric Benson, choosing loyalty over new talent.

#Sooners legend Adrian Peterson was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. During his speech, he had a funny story about how he ended up at OU instead of Texas. "If you're gonna be mad at anybody, be mad at Coach Mack Brown." pic.twitter.com/I0Dnl02CMD — Holden Krusemark (@HoldenKrusemark) April 17, 2023

Safe to say Brown missed out on a star, with Peterson finishing second in the Heisman race his freshman year. However, despite missing out on Peterson, Brown and the Longhorns would win the National Championship the following year, going undefeated.

