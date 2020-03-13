Football took former Lions wide receiver Kris Durham to Italy.

Something suddenly larger has him stuck there.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Durham is under quarantine In Italy, but fortunately is free of any symptoms of the coronavirus.

“I don’t have any symptoms of the coronavirus,” Durham wrote in an email. “The quarantine was a needed measure implemented by the Italian government for the entire country. I am just following the safety protocols they have set out to avoid the spread of the virus. I truly believe the government here has been doing a great job. . . .

“The healthcare professionals in Italy are doing a phenomenal job especially considering they have been working around the clock because healthcare in this country is free and everyone is able to receive the same testing and options.”

A video shot by Durham made its way around the internet, showing empty streets and a few emergency personnel. He first went there to play for the Parma Panthers in 2017, and has continued to work with the team.

5 year NFL Vet @KrisDurham16 is currently quarantined in an apartment in Parma, Italy for the next 30 days because of the #coronavirus He shot this video today. This is Italy right now. This. Is. Wild. pic.twitter.com/JU4wdHm9bJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 12, 2020





Durham was in the NFL for five seasons, spending time with the Seahawks, Lions, Titans, and Raiders.

Former NFL receiver quarantined in Italy during coronavirus outbreak originally appeared on Pro Football Talk