Former NFL receiver Josh Bellamy sentenced to three years for COVID-19 relief fraud

Former NFL wide receiver Josh Bellamy has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty in June to committing wire fraud, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.

The scheme involved the 32-year-old obtaining $1.2 million for his company, Drip Entertainment LLC, through a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan guaranteed under coronavirus aid packages passed by the U.S. government.

Instead, according to the Justice Department, Bellamy admitted to using the money on personal items, such as jewelry and a casino trip. Bellamy must pay $1,246,565 in restitution and spend 37 months in jail.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field.

During his eight-year NFL career, mostly with the Chicago Bears, Bellamy made more than $8 million, according to Spotrac.

A St. Petersburg, Florida native, Bellamy played in college at Louisville and spent his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs and also played for the Washington Football Team (2014) and the New York Jets (2019). He had five career touchdowns.

