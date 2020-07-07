Former NFL Receiver Greg Jennings Got Jacked for His First Bodybuilding Competition

Photo credit: Jamie Squire - Getty Images

It’s not often that you see a professional athlete surface in retirement looking more jacked than in his playing days, but consider former NFL wide receiver—and current FOX sports analyst— Greg Jennings an exception to the rule.

Jennings, 36, who retired in 2016 after a solid 10-year playing career as a member of the Packers, Vikings, and Dolphins, has recently pivoted into bodybuilding, and took to his Instagram last week to show off the impressive results of his competition training.

In a lengthy caption to the post, Jennings said he kicked off the transformation in November of 2019. “Physically I knew I would be up to the challenge. Mentally was where I had my greatest question. Would I be willing to go all in again? Would I push beyond beyond? Could I revive the discipline it takes to be great?” he wrote.

Going into his training, Jennings says, he knew what worked in his playing days might not work for him now. Without the aid of a training staff and the motivation from his teammates, he would also need to find a new support network. “Individuals who knew more than me, individuals that would only take what was needed from back then and help me to apply it to here and now,” he wrote.

Jennings added that he hopes his results will motivate others to make a change, noting that it was his wife Nicole’s marathon training that inspired him to start training in the first place. “Our world needs inspiration,” Jennings wrote. “It’s the inspiration that sparks the interest that will ultimately be the change we all so desperately need.”





